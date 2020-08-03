Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) Short Interest Update

Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 2,130,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DS shares. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on Drive Shack in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

NYSE DS opened at $1.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. Drive Shack has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter. Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 480.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Drive Shack will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DS. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 181.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Drive Shack by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 427,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 164,192 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Drive Shack by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 59,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Drive Shack by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 87,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Drive Shack during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

