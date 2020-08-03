Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Given New GBX 683 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 617 ($7.59) to GBX 683 ($8.41) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GROW. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Draper Esprit in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Draper Esprit from GBX 680 ($8.37) to GBX 690 ($8.49) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Draper Esprit alerts:

Shares of GROW stock opened at GBX 526 ($6.47) on Thursday. Draper Esprit has a 1-year low of GBX 4.45 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 619.60 ($7.62). The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $625.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 473.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 448.52.

In other news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson acquired 2,871 shares of Draper Esprit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 521 ($6.41) per share, with a total value of £14,957.91 ($18,407.47).

About Draper Esprit

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.