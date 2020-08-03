Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) SVP Sells $135,295.44 in Stock

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $135,295.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffery Darby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Jeffery Darby sold 1,376 shares of Dorman Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $105,869.44.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $81.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.36. Dorman Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $84.22.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DORM. BidaskClub raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens raised their target price on Dorman Products from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2,395.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

