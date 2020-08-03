Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.14.

DOMO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Domo from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Domo from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Domo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Domo from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $927.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Domo has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $38.48.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 63.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,624.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,517 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Domo by 1,902.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 143,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Domo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,802,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Domo by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 42,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Domo by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Domo by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,000,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 233,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

