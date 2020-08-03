Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of D stock opened at $81.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.88 and its 200-day moving average is $80.54. The stock has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.50, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.
About Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.
