Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 262,081.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,740,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738,114 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,007,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,970,000 after buying an additional 1,184,947 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 138.6% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,026,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,402,000 after buying an additional 596,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 34.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,184,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,468,000 after buying an additional 559,072 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR opened at $93.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $119.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $92.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.09.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

