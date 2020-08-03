Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,400,000.00 in Stock

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) major shareholder Document Security Systems Inc bought 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.08 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Document Security Systems Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 21st, Document Security Systems Inc bought 11,000,000 shares of Document Security Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.08 per share, with a total value of $880,000.00.
- On Friday, June 19th, Document Security Systems Inc acquired 5,000,000 shares of Document Security Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.08 per share, with a total value of $400,000.00.
- On Wednesday, June 3rd, Document Security Systems Inc acquired 7,000 shares of Document Security Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.07 per share, with a total value of $490.00.
DSS opened at $7.98 on Monday. Document Security Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $15.60.
Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Document Security Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
Document Security Systems Company Profile
Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling anti-counterfeiting, product authentication, and brand protection technology solutions. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS and DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.
