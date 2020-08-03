Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $18.95 on Monday. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DISCK. BidaskClub downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

