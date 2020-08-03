DIRTT Environmental’s (DRTT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded DIRTT Environmental from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DIRTT Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DIRTT Environmental from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Shares of DRTT stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.49. DIRTT Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $145.62 million and a P/E ratio of -21.00.

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. DIRTT Environmental had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $42.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Warawa acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in DIRTT Environmental by 181.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24,687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental by 763.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 38,899 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental in the first quarter worth $46,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

