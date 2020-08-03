Dimeco (OTCMKTS:DIMC) versus Bank of Commerce (OTCMKTS:BOCH) Financial Review

Dimeco (OTCMKTS:DIMC) and Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dimeco and Bank of Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dimeco $37.40 million 2.29 $8.73 million N/A N/A Bank of Commerce $63.75 million 1.98 $14.96 million $0.83 9.10

Bank of Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Dimeco.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dimeco and Bank of Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dimeco 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Commerce 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bank of Commerce has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.94%. Given Bank of Commerce’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Commerce is more favorable than Dimeco.

Profitability

This table compares Dimeco and Bank of Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dimeco N/A N/A N/A Bank of Commerce 21.79% 8.72% 1.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Dimeco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Bank of Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Dimeco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Bank of Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Dimeco has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Commerce has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Dimeco pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Bank of Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Bank of Commerce pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Bank of Commerce beats Dimeco on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dimeco

Dimeco, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Dime Bank that provides various financial services and solutions to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, holiday club, personal money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and education savings accounts. It also provides personal, mortgage, home equity, lot, auto, business term, vehicle, equipment, capital improvement, and commercial real estate loans; business line of credit; and acquisition financing services. In addition, the company offers business services, such as cash management, check recovery, remote deposit, and merchant services; retirement products and services, mutual funds, educational savings plans, brokerage service for individual stocks and bonds, money management services, advisory services, and financial and estate planning services; and trust and estate settlement services. Further, it provides financial ED services; e-services, such as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, mobile deposit, interbank transfer, money manager, and e-statement services; additional services, including telephone banking, ATM, bank by mail, direct deposit, coin machine, night drop banking, automated payment and savings, and wire transfer services; safe deposit boxes; stamps; and debit and credit cards. The company operates seven full-service branches in Honesdale, Hawley, Damascus, Greentown, Dingmans Ferry, and Carbondale, Pennsylvania; and an operations center in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. Dimeco, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, construction loans, term loans, and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides sweep arrangements and safe deposit boxes; and collection, electronic banking, payroll processing, and ATM and point of sale services. The company operates through 10 full service facilities and 1 limited service facility in northern California. Bank of Commerce Holdings is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

