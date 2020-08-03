Dillon & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dillon & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.4% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Sector Gamma AS lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 409,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 555,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,857,000 after purchasing an additional 27,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $145.76 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

