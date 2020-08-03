Diamond Eagle Acquisition (VRT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $897.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.76 million. On average, analysts expect Diamond Eagle Acquisition to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $14.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

In related news, General Counsel Colin Flannery bought 45,450 shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $500,404.50. Also, Director Edward L. Monser bought 44,000 shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $507,760.00.

