DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Up 17.6% in July

DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,700 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 462,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Golnar Sheikholeslami sold 20,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $47,528.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,995 shares in the company, valued at $366,388.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get DHI Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 682.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of DHI Group from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

NYSE:DHX opened at $2.50 on Monday. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $36.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.