Devon Energy (DVN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Devon Energy to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Devon Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 3.34. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.73.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

