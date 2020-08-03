Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €5.85 by UBS Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €5.85 ($6.57) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 21.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.00 ($2.25) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($6.85) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.41 ($8.33).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €7.48 ($8.40) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.26. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €7.02 ($7.89) and a 52-week high of €17.95 ($20.17).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

