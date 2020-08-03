Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €5.85 by UBS Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €5.85 ($6.57) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 21.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.00 ($2.25) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($6.85) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.41 ($8.33).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €7.48 ($8.40) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.26. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €7.02 ($7.89) and a 52-week high of €17.95 ($20.17).

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

