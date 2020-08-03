Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €155.00 by DZ Bank

DZ Bank set a €155.00 ($174.16) price target on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DB1. HSBC set a €165.00 ($185.39) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($165.17) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($187.64) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($155.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €154.93 ($174.08).

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €154.60 ($173.71) on Thursday. Deutsche Boerse has a twelve month low of €92.92 ($104.40) and a twelve month high of €170.15 ($191.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €161.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of €146.46.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

