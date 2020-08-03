Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($162.92) price target on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €131.00 ($147.19) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($155.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €172.00 ($193.26) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a €165.00 ($185.39) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Boerse has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €154.93 ($174.08).

DB1 stock opened at €154.60 ($173.71) on Thursday. Deutsche Boerse has a one year low of €92.92 ($104.40) and a one year high of €170.15 ($191.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion and a PE ratio of 25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of €161.97 and a 200-day moving average of €146.46.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

