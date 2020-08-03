Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 590 ($7.26) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 635 ($7.81).

Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 490.20 ($6.03) on Friday. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 672.80 ($8.28). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 493.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 544.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.61%.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

