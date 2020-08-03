Deutsche Bank Raises Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target to $15.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hanesbrands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Hanesbrands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BofA Securities raised Hanesbrands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Hanesbrands from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.04.

HBI opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 45.4% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

