Deutsche Bank Raises CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target to $88.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its target price lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $83.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on CyrusOne from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $83.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.96. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $84.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 490.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,737.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,024,217.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,619,096. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in CyrusOne by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,050,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in CyrusOne by 425.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 165,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 133,621 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

