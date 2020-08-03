Delaney Dennis R Sells 157 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Delaney Dennis R reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.7% of Delaney Dennis R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $145.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.