DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $325.59 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $337.57. The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.74.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $1,438,247.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.84.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

