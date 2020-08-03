DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the first quarter worth $428,000. AXA bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the first quarter valued at $4,883,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the first quarter valued at $72,916,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the first quarter valued at $723,368,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the first quarter valued at about $7,790,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering stock opened at $85.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. Jacobs Engineering has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $104.00.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $85,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

