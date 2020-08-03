DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 803 Shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,818 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of South State by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 172,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in South State by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,624 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in South State by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in South State by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in South State by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $47.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.73. South State Corp has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that South State Corp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other South State news, Director David G. Salyers bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of South State to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of South State in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

