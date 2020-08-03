DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,815 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 27.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Ventas by 8.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 62.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 36,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ventas by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,059,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,868,000 after buying an additional 116,884 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 6.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 262,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

NYSE:VTR opened at $38.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.07. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.22.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.85 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.53.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.