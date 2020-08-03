DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 12,996 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,996 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 82.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 83.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 134.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 346.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.32.

Shares of CTL stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.