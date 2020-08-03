DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 33.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 16.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,055,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166,330 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,819,000 after acquiring an additional 552,819 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,963,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,737,000 after acquiring an additional 255,932 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,949,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,679,000 after purchasing an additional 202,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 11.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,466,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,426,000 after purchasing an additional 464,941 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $38.48 on Monday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $772,925.40. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JCI. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

