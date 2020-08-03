DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.3% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Cintas by 6.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 61.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas stock opened at $301.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.04. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $311.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.70.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.