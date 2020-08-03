DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires New Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,321,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,478.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,618 shares of company stock valued at $6,157,414. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.81.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $162.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.80 and a 200 day moving average of $149.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.16. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $181.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.62 million. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

