DA Davidson Raises Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $200.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $171.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TEAM. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.25.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $176.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.83 and its 200 day moving average is $158.97. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $198.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,533.00, a PEG ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $430.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

