Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 921.7% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 59.3% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.71.

CMI opened at $193.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.98 and a 200-day moving average of $160.75. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $204.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

