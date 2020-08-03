Cubic (CUB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Cubic to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Cubic’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cubic to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CUB opened at $42.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.03. Cubic has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

In related news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $36,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,434.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Lowinger acquired 1,500 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.59 per share, with a total value of $48,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,097.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CUB shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cubic from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Cubic from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cubic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cubic in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Cubic from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

