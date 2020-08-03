CSFB Increases First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$13.50

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FM has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$11.50 to C$16.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$11.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.54.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$11.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.69. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$4.71 and a 12 month high of C$14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.19.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.69%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

