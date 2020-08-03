Critical Contrast: Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) vs. Tenaga Nasional Bhd (NYSE:TNABY)

Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tenaga Nasional Bhd and Portland General Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaga Nasional Bhd 0 0 0 0 N/A Portland General Electric 1 6 1 0 2.00

Portland General Electric has a consensus target price of $49.44, indicating a potential upside of 12.03%. Given Portland General Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Portland General Electric is more favorable than Tenaga Nasional Bhd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Tenaga Nasional Bhd shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Tenaga Nasional Bhd has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Tenaga Nasional Bhd pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Portland General Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Portland General Electric pays out 64.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Portland General Electric has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Portland General Electric is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Bhd and Portland General Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaga Nasional Bhd 7.69% 6.52% 2.11% Portland General Electric 11.07% 9.09% 2.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Bhd and Portland General Electric’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaga Nasional Bhd $12.30 billion 1.24 $1.09 billion N/A N/A Portland General Electric $2.12 billion 1.86 $214.00 million $2.39 18.46

Tenaga Nasional Bhd has higher revenue and earnings than Portland General Electric.

Summary

Portland General Electric beats Tenaga Nasional Bhd on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenaga Nasional Bhd

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south. It also supplies fuel and coal for power generation; generates, distributes, supplies, deals in, and sells various energy sources, as well as provides related technical services; develops district cooling systems; operates and maintains co-generation works; manufactures, sells, and repairs distribution, power, and earthing transformers; and develops, owns, and manages dry bulk terminals. In addition, the company provides turnkey contracting of transmission substations; repair and maintenance services to heavy industries, as well as other related services; higher education, and telecommunication and IT infrastructure solution and services; research and development services in the areas of engineering, information technology, business, accountancy, and liberal studies; and training courses. Further, it offers insurance and reinsurance products, parking facilities for motor vehicles, technical and laboratory, and consultancy and other services; manufactures and distributes power and general cables, and aluminum rods; operates an integrated district cooling systems for air conditioning systems of office buildings; and assembles, manufactures, tests, reconditions, and distributes high and medium voltage switchgears, and control gears for transmission and distribution of electric power. It primarily serves commercial and industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line. It has 27,627 circuit miles of distribution lines. The company also purchases and sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities and power marketers in the United States and Canada. It serves approximately 885,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

