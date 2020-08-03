Credit Suisse Group Trims GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Target Price to GBX 1,700

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,860 ($22.89) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($20.92) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.69) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,832.24 ($22.55).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,529.80 ($18.83) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,624 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,636.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 16.27 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,857 ($22.85).

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11385.0001492 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 71.03%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.