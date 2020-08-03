Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $47.50 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.14.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

NYSE:SCI opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $52.89.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.31 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Blair Waltrip purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 595,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,633,416.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 11.8% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.