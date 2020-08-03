Credit Suisse Group Raises Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Price Target to GBX 1,380

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.15) to GBX 1,380 ($16.98) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Weir Group from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 1,100 ($13.54) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. HSBC cut Weir Group to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,045 ($12.86) to GBX 985 ($12.12) in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weir Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,263 ($15.54).

WEIR opened at GBX 1,196.50 ($14.72) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,092.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,084.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a PE ratio of -8.02. Weir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 10.44 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,640 ($20.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

