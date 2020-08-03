Credit Suisse Group Raises Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Price Target to $50.00

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. CSFB cut their price target on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $47.50 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.14.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Blair Waltrip bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 595,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,633,416.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1,416.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1,818.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

