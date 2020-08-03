Credit Suisse Group Raises Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $8.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.48.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $6.61 on Friday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 13.6% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 88,212 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 57,083 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 38.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 662,153 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 183,668 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 31.5% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,466 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

