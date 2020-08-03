Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upgraded Credit Suisse Group to an outperformer rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of CS opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.42. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,362,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 49.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth about $38,024,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

