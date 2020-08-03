Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
CS has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised Credit Suisse Group to an outperformer rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra lowered their target price on Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $8.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.
Shares of NYSE CS opened at $10.56 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.42.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.
