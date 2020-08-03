Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CS has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised Credit Suisse Group to an outperformer rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra lowered their target price on Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $8.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $10.56 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,362,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.