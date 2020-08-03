Credit Suisse Group Increases Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $782.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $704.00 to $782.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $745.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinix has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $765.16.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $785.48 on Thursday. Equinix has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $787.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $714.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $653.86. The company has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 136.13, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.64, for a total transaction of $879,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,454,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total transaction of $41,378.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,707. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2,166.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 68 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.