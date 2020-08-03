Credit Suisse Group Boosts Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $52.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SHAK. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.18.

NYSE SHAK opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.22. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $105.84.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $91.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Robert T. Vivian sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $1,306,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $5,441,250. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Shake Shack by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 25.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in Shake Shack by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

