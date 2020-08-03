Credit Suisse Group Boosts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $31.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.59% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Argus lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.52.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $34.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.30 and a beta of 1.95. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $1,683,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,508,479.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 983,025 shares of company stock valued at $21,910,436.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.