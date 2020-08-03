Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €81.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($91.01) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FME. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($92.13) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.50 ($78.09) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €83.07 ($93.34).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR FME opened at €74.62 ($83.84) on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €53.50 ($60.11) and a 52 week high of €81.10 ($91.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €76.49 and its 200-day moving average price is €70.64.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.