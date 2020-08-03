Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) a €2.80 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €2.80 ($3.15) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBVA. Oddo Bhf set a €3.40 ($3.82) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.50 ($2.81) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC set a €3.10 ($3.48) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €4.00 ($4.49) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.74 ($4.20) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €3.52 ($3.95).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of €6.51 ($7.31) and a 52 week high of €7.93 ($8.91).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

