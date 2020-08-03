Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Sells $1,056,720.00 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Martin J. Curran sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,386.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GLW opened at $31.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.27. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $31.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.03, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Corning by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,344,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $890,295,000 after buying an additional 19,190,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $771,552,000 after buying an additional 255,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,151,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $249,251,000 after buying an additional 479,204 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Corning by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,835,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $202,029,000 after buying an additional 5,370,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $232,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

