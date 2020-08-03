Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Corning by 279.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 138,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 101,923 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corning by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 54,204 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Corning by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 272,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 18,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Corning by 45.5% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $31.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 310.03 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $31.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $2,949,412.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 34,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,762 shares of company stock worth $5,812,645 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.90.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

