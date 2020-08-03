Cormark Trims Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) Target Price to C$625.00

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$650.00 to C$625.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FFH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$600.00 to C$450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$580.00 to C$600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$500.00 to C$525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares alerts:

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares stock opened at C$419.68 on Friday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a 52-week low of C$319.37 and a 52-week high of C$637.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$419.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$464.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -161.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($63.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($68.38) by C$4.78. The business had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.62 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares will post 44.9810465 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.