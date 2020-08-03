Cormark Raises Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Price Target to C$12.50

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

The company has a market cap of $265.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.95. Sylogist has a 12 month low of C$6.16 and a 12 month high of C$11.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.18.

In related news, Director James Wilson sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.50, for a total transaction of C$1,115,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,802,550. Also, Senior Officer David Elder sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.40, for a total value of C$66,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,600 shares in the company, valued at C$1,352,040.

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

